Actor Ram Charan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Actor Ram Charan on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. The 35-year old shared a statement on his Twitter handle in which he revealed that he is asymptomatic and is currently under home isolation.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined and home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger.” Along with his statement, the actor wrote in his tweet: “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”

More updates on my recovery soon.

Last month, Ram Charan’s father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi tweeted that he tested positive for the virus. However, he later explained that he was COVID-negative and that his initial test result turned out to be positive due to a “faulty PCR-kit.” He tweeted: “A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am COVID negative and that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled.”

Ram Charan made his debut in acting with the 2007 Telugu film Chirutha. The actor is best known for starring in several hits like Magadheera, Racha, Naayak, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam and Zanjeer. He has also produced films such as Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Khaidi No 150. Ram Charan’s next project as an actor is RRR, which is being helmed by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Jr NTR. RRR is set in the 1920’s and it is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters – Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.