Actor Ranvir Shorey Tests COVID-19 Positive

Actor Ranvir Shorey has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis on Wednesday.



Shorey in his tweet wrote, “I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining.”



The actor had a packed 2020, featuring in films like “Angrezi Medium”, “Lootcase”, “Kadakh”, and series such as “PariWar” and “High”.



Shorey currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy-drama “Metro Park”, which started streaming in January.



On Tuesday, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar warned that the Maharashtra government could think of imposing a “second lockdown” in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.



The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 3,15,030 with 461 new cases on Tuesday and the death toll rose to 11,423 with three new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.