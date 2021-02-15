EntertainmentTop Stories

Actor Sandeep Nahar Commits Suicide

By Pratidin Bureau
281

Actor Sandeep Nahar, who had appeared in small roles in films such as Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has died by suicide, hours after posting a ‘suicide note’ video on Facebook.

“Actor Sandeep Nahar dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. Case lodged, matter being probed,” news agency ANI quoted the Mumbai Police.

In his video, posted on Facebook on Monday, he spoke about professional and personal issues, particularly his troubled marriage. He called it a ‘suicide note’. He ended his note by saying that his wife shouldn’t be blamed for his actions.

