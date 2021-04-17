Actor Sonu Sood Test Positive For COVID-19

Sonu Sood has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the actor confirmed his detection of the virus through an Instagram post.

He shared a message for his fans in his post saying, “Covid – positive. Mood and spirit – super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care. But don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I am always there for you all.”

Earlier one week ago, Sood had taken the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Apollo Hospital in Amritsar, Punjab.

Sonu Sood has been hailed as a hero on social media because of his philanthropic work for migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He arranged accommodation for thousands of migrant workers and sent the stranded migrants to their home villages during and after the lockdown last year, He also has been helping those who have been badly affected by the pandemic financially.