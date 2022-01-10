Actor Sonu Sood’s Sister Joins Congress In Punjab Ahead Of Polls

Actor Sonu Sood’s sister, Malvika Sood, has joined Congress in Punjab’s Moga on Monday ahead of the Assembly polls.

She joined the party in presence of state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Addressing a press conference after Malvika Sood joined the party, Chief Minister Channi said, “It’s a fortunate thing that a person from such a good family is coming to our party.”

Sidhu on the other hand said, “Sonu Sood is known all over the world for his humanity and kindness and today a member from that family is joining us. She is an educated woman,”

Sidhu described her joining the party as a “game-changer” ahead of state assembly polls which have been scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 14.

“It is called a game-changer in cricketer’s world. It is very rare that the party chief and Chief Minister both have gone to someone’s home to grant this honour,” Sidhu added.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, “There is no permanent name and fame than the endeavour to give happiness to mankind !! Chairs don’t grace people but people grace those chairs … Proud to be associated with one of the greatest philanthropists of our times. The party feels proud to have them onboard @SonuSood.”

Speaking on the occasion, Malvika Sood said that she has taken the political move to dedicate herself to serving the people.

Earlier today, Sidhu and CM Channi also met actor Sonu Sood and his sister at his residence in Punjab’s Moga district.

Actor Sonu Sood announced in November 2021 that his sister will enter politics and contest the upcoming Punjab polls.

Notably, Sonu Sood on Friday ‘voluntarily’ stepped down as the “State Icon” of Punjab, ahead of state polls.