Actor-Turned Politician Khushbu Sundar Joins BJP

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hours after quitting Congress on Monday. Sundar joined the BJP in the presence of party General Secretary CT Ravi, spokesperson Sambit Patra and other members of the saffron party.

She resigned from the primary membership of Congress, alleging “suppression”. She had joined the Congress in 2014.

After joining the BJP, Khushbu Sundar said, “Over the time I have realised that the country need someone like PM Narendra Modi to take the country in the right direction.”

“I was lying low in Congress. We opposed the BJP policies some time for no reason and sometimes for the sake of opposing them. I am upset that I was not utilised,” Khushbu Sundar said.

Earlier in the day, Khushbu Sundar resigned from the Congress, saying that she was being “pushed and suppressed” by “few elements” seated at a higher level within the party.