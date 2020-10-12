NationalTop Stories

Actor-Turned Politician Khushbu Sundar Joins BJP

By Pratidin Bureau
42

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hours after quitting Congress on Monday. Sundar joined the BJP in the presence of party General Secretary CT Ravi, spokesperson Sambit Patra and other members of the saffron party.

She resigned from the primary membership of Congress, alleging “suppression”. She had joined the Congress in 2014.

After joining the BJP, Khushbu Sundar said, “Over the time I have realised that the country need someone like PM Narendra Modi to take the country in the right direction.”

Related News

NEET Result To Be Declared on Oct 16

Deben Dutta Lynching Case: Court Pronounces Verdict, 25…

Centre Announces Special LTC Cash Voucher Scheme

AASU Demands to Scrap CAA and EIA

“I was lying low in Congress. We opposed the BJP policies some time for no reason and sometimes for the sake of opposing them. I am upset that I was not utilised,” Khushbu Sundar said.

Earlier in the day, Khushbu Sundar resigned from the Congress, saying that she was being “pushed and suppressed” by “few elements” seated at a higher level within the party.

You might also like
Top Stories

Tiger beaten to death, Lung punctured

Regional

Kokrajhar: Three members of a family hacked to death

Top Stories

Baghjan Fire: Sonowal Asks DM Rajnath to deploy Air Force

Regional

Illegal wood laden trucks seized in Mariani and Amguri

Regional

PIL Filed at GHC Against Cattle Syndicate

National

Budget 2020: LIC Employees’ Unions Threatens To Go On Strike

Comments
Loading...