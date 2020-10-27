Actor-Turned Politician Naresh Kanodia Dies of COVID-19

Actor-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Tuesday morning. He was 77.

Kanodia was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre after he was found COVID-19 positive. Reports suggested he was on ventilator support.

Dubbed as a ‘superstar’ of the Gujarati cinema, Naresh Kanodia represented Karjan Assembly constituency from 2002 to 2007.

Kanodia has worked in more than 100 Gujarati films. Just two day ago, Naresh Kanodia’s brother Mahesh Kanodia passed away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the sad demise of Kanodia. Modi tweeted: “In a span of two days, we have lost both Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai Kanodia. Their contributions to the world of culture, especially popularising Gujarati songs, music and theatre will never be forgotten. They also worked hard to serve society and empower the downtrodden.”

Paying heartfelt condolences, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said he was extremely saddened by the death of BJP leader Naresh Kanodia. “His invaluable contribution to the arts will inspire the younger generation,” tweeted Rupani.