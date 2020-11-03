Top StoriesNational

Actor Vijay Raaz Held In Molestation Case

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: IANS
0

Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz on Tuesday was arrested in Maharashtra’s Gondia district for allegedly molesting a woman crew member during a film shoot, a senior official said to PTI.

The woman approached the local police with a complaint of molestation against the actor on Monday, the official said.

She alleged that Raaz molested her during the shooting of the film “Sherni” in neighbouring Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the PTI report said.

Related News

Delhi Records Highest Single-Day COVID Cases

JEE Proxy Scam: Bhargav Deka’s Desktop Seized

Padma Vibhushan Violinist TN Krishnan No More

3.5 Mag Earthquake Jolts Tripura

An offence under section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC was registered against Raaz and he was arrested from a hotel in Gondia where the crew is staying, the official said.

The actor was produced before a court which granted him bail, said Atul Kulkarni, additional superintendent of police, Gondia, the report added.

You might also like
Top Stories

MHA seeks change of ‘recommendations’ of Clause VI committee!

Entertainment

‘Swag se Swagat’ first Bollywood song to reach 500 million views on YouTube

National

Modi cloud theory memes flood social media

Top Stories

Man Murdered in Uzan Bazar

Regional

Autonomous District: BJP’s Horen Sing Bey wins

Regional

Assam: COVID death toll mounts to 38

Comments
Loading...