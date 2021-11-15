EntertainmentNational

Actors Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Tie The Knot After 11 Years Of Courtship

By Pratidin Bureau

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa on Monday (November 15). After dating for more than a decade now, the couple exchanged vows in New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.

Notably, Patralekhaa was born in Shillong and studied in Tezpur’s Assam Valley School.

Rajkummar
Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar Rao wrote: Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.

Patralekhaa too shared a post. It read, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever…@rajkummar_rao.”

