Actors To Attend Filmfare Awards in Guwahati: Read Here

The names of the top Bollywood celebrities have come to the fore who would attend the 65th Filmfare Awards to be held on February 15 at Guwahati. This is the first time that Bollywood’s biggest award ceremony will be held outside Mumbai.

Actors Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Ayushmann Khurana are among the A-listers attending the event.

According to reports, the event will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati with a capacity of 10,000 audiences.

Other Bollywood biggies in the pipeline for attending the awards are Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, director Zoya Akhtar, and Hrithik Roshan, among others.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and Times Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in November last to conduct the award ceremony.

Meanwhile, ATDC Chairman Jayanta Malla Baruah, while speaking to Pratidin Time said that the tickets are available at Book My Show and the rate of ticket starts from Rs. 1000 to Rs. 3 lakhs. However, he said that the tickets for Rs. 1000 will be available for the students and the minimum rates of tickets for the general public will start from Rs. 2500.

He also said that the award ceremony will also promote Assam tourism at the national and international level for which the government of Assam has decided to conduct the ceremony at Guwahati.