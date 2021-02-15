NationalEntertainment

Actress Dia Mirza Ties The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi

By Pratidin Bureau
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza on Monday tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family.

Dia took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her mehendi and wrote, “pyar” along with flaunting her dark henna.

After the wedding ceremony on Monday evening, the newlyweds posed for the paparazzi waiting outside the wedding venue.

Several people from the film industry including actress Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Jackky Bhagnani attended the wedding.

Dia Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after 11 years of togetherness. Dia Mirza, a former beauty queen, is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother… Nikhil, among others. She was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad.

