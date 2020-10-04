Top StoriesNational

Actress Mishti Mukherjee Dies Of Kidney Failure

By Pratidin Bureau
202

Actor Mishti Mukherjee, who worked in many Hindi, Bengali and Telugu movies as well as music videos, has died of kidney failure on Friday night.

The actor was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru, where she breathed her last. The actor was reportedly was in a lot of before her demise. Last rites of the 27-year old actor were performed on Saturday.

Mishti made her debut in Bollywood with the film Life Ki Toh lag Gayi in 2012.She had featured in a special appearance dance number in the 2013 release “Main Krishna Hoon” before that. She also appeared in various regional films.

She is survived by her parents and brother.

