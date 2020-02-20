Ad hoc committee formed to run Guwahati Press Club

The Guwahati press club today in an extraordinary general body meeting formed several committees to run the press club, hold new election and scrutinize accounts of the past committee. This is noteworthy that the Guwahati press club hasn’t held any election for the last 17 years.

In the extraordinary general body meeting which was attended by more than 250 journalists of the city including all the seniors and ousted president of the outgoing committee Sanjib Phukan. An ad hoc committee under the stewardship of Assam Tribune executive editor Prasanta Jyoti Baruah was constituted to run the day to day’s affairs of the club till the election is held.

Two other committees’ one to hold the election and another scrutinize the accounts of the press club past 17 years. Elections are expected to be organized held by the first week of the next month. The ousted Naba Thakuriya was conspicuously absent in the general body meeting. However, the president of the outgoing committee Sanjib Phukan was present and he was also made a member of the ad hoc committee that will run the Guwahati press club till the election is held.

A mood of jubilation and euphoria has gripped the entire journalist committee of the city as it has changed the gear for the upcoming election.