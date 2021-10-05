Additional Special Vistadome trains to be run by NF Railway

In light of the festive season, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced additional special Vistadome trains for the month. NF Railway has also decided to change timings of the passenger train running between Silchar and Jiribam.

Among the additional services, one train will run between Guwahati and New Haflong in Dima Hasao district and another between New Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar Junction. The special train will run two days a week – on Monday and Wednesday.

The passenger special train between Assam’s Silchar and Jiribam in Manipur with Train No. 05659 will leave Silchar at 4:55 pm and reach Jiribam at 8:00 pm.

In return direction, Train No. 05660 Jiribam-Silchar passenger special will run two days a week – on Tuesday and Thursday leaving from Jiribam at 6:00 am to reach Silchar at 9:20 am.

The changes have been made keeping in mind a long standing demand of the people of Jiribam. The changes will come into effect from October 7, 2021, according to a statement by Guneet Kaur, chief public relations officer of NF Railway.

The additional trains that have been provided are:

Train No. 05890/05891 Guwahati-New Haflong-Guwahati Vistadome special will run on October 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15 and October 17, 2021.

Train No. 05890 Guwahati-New Haflong Vistadome special will leave from Guwahati at 6:35 am to reach New Haflong at 11:55 am. In the return direction, Train No. 05891 New Haflong-Guwahati Vistadome special will leave from New Haflong at 5:00 pm to reach Guwahati at 10:45 pm. The train will have stoppages at Manderdisa and Maibong stations.

Train No. 05779/05780 New Jalpaiguri-Alipurduar Junction-New Jalpaiguri Vistadome special will run on October 6, 11, 12, 13 and October 18, 2021.

Train No. 05779 New Jalpaiguri- Alipurduar Junction Vistadome special will leave from New Jalpaiguri at 7:20 am to reach Alipurduar Junction at 1:00 pm. In return direction, Train No. 05780 Alipurduar Junction-New Jalpaiguri Vistadome special will leave from Alipurduar Junction at 2:00 pm to reach New Jalpaiguri at 7:00 pm. The train will have stoppages at Siliguri Junction, Sivok, New Mal Junction, Chalsa, Madarihat, Hasimara and Raja Bhatkhawa stations.

The changes will be updated on the IRCTC website an on various social media platforms of the NF Railway.