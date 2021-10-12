Adequate Power Will Be Provided During Puja, Nothing To Panic: APDCL

The Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) on Tuesday stated that it is ready to provide adequate power supply to the state during Durga Puja celebrations.

This comes amidst the looming power crisis in the state as coal-based power plants are generating less than half of their capacity due to a shortage of coal stock.

“APDCL has also arranged additional 180 MW power from NEEPCO Kameng HEP to mitigate any market volatility and assured supply in this festive season,” APDCL said in an official notification.

“As dependency on Coal-based sources for Assam is very nominal, (the) impact of any coal crisis is restricted only to market volatility to that effect,” it added.

Stating that the state has 1448 MW off-peak demand, the APDCL said the company received 314 MW from APGCL, 219 MW from NEEPCO, 306 MW from NTPC, 10 MW from NHPC, 80 MW from Bhutan power and 58 MW from renewable sources of energy.

During peak hours, the state’s demand for electricity is 2026 MW.

The power company supplied 315 MW from APGCL, 455 MW from NEEPCO, 310 MW from NTPC, 30 MW from NHPC, 82 MW from Bhutan power, 35 MW from renewable sources of energy, the APDCL said.

“APDCL has been bidding for procurement to the extent required,” the statement said.

“With active persuasions, additional gas is being supplied to Namrup Thermal Power Station of APGCL by OIL India Ltd (OIL) by diverting from tea garden allocation. This has already resulted in an incremental generation of around 15 MW and the same is expected to enhance to the extent of 40 MW,” it also said.

“NTPC Bongaigaon has also assured incremental generation of around 100 MW from tomorrow with additional racks of coal being transported. Already 50 MW enhanced for today,” it further said.

Earlier, a notification issued by the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) on Sunday has revealed that the coal crisis will lead to a shortage of power in the state.

“Due to limited coal availability, the generation of power from thermal generating stations has decreased considerably. The power position is clearly at a critical level, and power outages/ load shedding may be inevitable. Kindly bear with us and use electricity judiciously. Energy saved is energy generated. inconvenience is highly regretted,” the APDCL further said.

