ADHD & Learning: When Your Brain Is Wired Differently

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD has been a prevailing neurological developmental disorder found primarily among children but has recently developed significantly among adults as well.

A neurodevelopmental psychiatric disorder that leads to significant issues with executive dysfunctionalities, ADHD causes impulsivity, inattentiveness, hyperactiveness or restlessness, and disruptive behaviour.

Reports have stated that the estimated crude prevalence rate of current ADHD in India was 5.8%, while, adult ADHD has been associated with lower age, low educational level, unemployment, marital status, and rural residency.

A minor or an adult suffering from ADHD have a difficult time planning and coordinate their thoughts and actions. Their dysfunctionality affects starting any work, meeting deadlines, or even regulating their emotions and feelings.

Although ADHD is not a learning disorder, however, due to resemblance of similar symptoms, an individual having ADHD may be mistaken for having a learning disorder.

The other ways ADHD affects learning disabilities include hyperactivity where individuals face troubles in sitting still, being patient, or even staying calm or quiet.

A major drawback of the disorder remains poor attention span and inability to focus. It also triggers lack of attention to detail, disorganization, lacking in prioritising of tasks and projects, and heightened impulsivity. Further, one even forgets to perceive time, follow orders, or rules.

Statistics have revealed the prevalence of ADHD in India is consistent with the worldwide prevalence.

Also, more alarmingly, adults or adolescents with ADHD may have depression and bipolar spectrum disorder. It is almost three times more prevalent in adults with ADHD.

ADHD is difficult to live with and in countries where mental healthcare is still a stigma to be discussed, many a time, the disorder remains undiagnosed.

Many reports have also held social media and technological developments a factor that escalates ADHD.

There is a growing recognition of the disorder among a certain sections of the society but understanding the condition among children and adults across different social and economic classes of the society can help in taking the condition more seriously and improve the services to its diagnosis.

Right diagnosis and treatment that includes counseling and other kinds of therapies can support a person with a better quality of life.

Also Read: Assam Police Submits Chargesheet in Hojai Doctor Assault Case