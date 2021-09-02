Adil Hussain Bags Best Actor Award at Washington DC SAFF

Versatile actor Adil Hussain has once again brought laurels to the state of Assam as he bagged the Best Actor Male Award at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival. Adil Hussain had won the award for his role in the film “Raahgir”.

This news was shared by Hussain himself on his official Twitter handle with the captions that read, “I am Absolutely delighted to receive the Best Actor Male award for our film #Raahgir at the #WashintonDCSouthAsianFilmFestival @DCSAFF thank you. Best Director Dearest #GautamGhose, #BestActor Female @TillotamaShome #BestFilm #Raahgir. Celebrate? Producer @itsamitagarwal??”



The film “Raahgir” is directed by filmmaker Goutam Ghose and has won 4 awards at the film festival. The film displays the lives of the people of rural India and stars Adil Hussain and Tillotama Shome, who has won the Best Actor Female Award for the same. The film has also bagged the title of the Best Feature Film and Ghose was awarded as the best director.



“Raahgir” has previously won 2 awards in June at the prestigious UK Asian Film Festival 2021. Ghose had won the Best Director Award and Shome brought home the Best Female trophy. Washington DC South Asian Film Festival showcases alternative and independent cinema from South Asia. The film festival was held on August 28 and August 29, 2021.

