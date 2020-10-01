Top StoriesEntertainmentRegional

Adil Hussain Bags Best Actor For Two Films In Berlin

By Pratidin Bureau
International actor from Assam Adil Hussain won the best actor award for his films ‘Pareeksha’ and ‘Nirvana Inn’ at the ‘Indo-German’ Film Week in Berlin on Wednesday.

Hussain confirmed the news on his Twitter handle today.

Hussain won the award for his spectacular performances in the films ‘Pareeksha’ for his character of ‘Bucchi Paswan’ and ‘Jogi’ in ‘Nirvana Inn’.

Last week, Netflix investigative drama series Delhi Crime featuring Hussain was nominated at the prestigious Emmy Awards 2020 in the category of the Best Drama Series category.

