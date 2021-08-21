Adil Hussain To Play Doctor In Sequel of Dr. Bezbaruah

Widely acclaimed as one of the finest Indian actors of international repute, Adil Hussain who hails from Assam, will be now seen playing the role of a doctor in the sequel to the critically appreciated film in Assamese, Dr. Bezbaruah.

Brajen Barua’s Dr. Bezbaruah was released over 50 years ago in 1969. As per reports, the sequel Dr. Bezbaruah 2 will be directed by Nipon Goswami who acted as the protagonist.

Assam’s screenwriter-playwright-lyricist Rajdweep has penned down the screenplay for the sequel. Rajdweep had earlier written ‘Khel the game’ (2016), ‘Rum Vodka Whisky’ (2018), ‘Pratighaat’ (2019).

The cast ensemble also includes Goswami’s son Siddhartha Nipon Goswami.