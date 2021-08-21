Adil Hussain To Play Doctor In Sequel of Dr. Bezbaruah

AssamEntertainmentTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
adil hussain

Widely acclaimed as one of the finest Indian actors of international repute, Adil Hussain who hails from Assam, will be now seen playing the role of a doctor in the sequel to the critically appreciated film in Assamese, Dr. Bezbaruah.

Brajen Barua’s Dr. Bezbaruah was released over 50 years ago in 1969. As per reports, the sequel Dr. Bezbaruah 2 will be directed by Nipon Goswami who acted as the protagonist.

Assam’s screenwriter-playwright-lyricist Rajdweep has penned down the screenplay for the sequel. Rajdweep had earlier written ‘Khel the game’ (2016), ‘Rum Vodka Whisky’ (2018), ‘Pratighaat’ (2019).

Related News

Guwahati: Highlights Of Union Minister Sarbananda…

Taliban Stopped Sikh, Hindu Afghans Trying To Board IAF…

Nalbari: Scammer Loots Money In Return Of Fake Job…

Cattle Preservation Bill Is A Landmark Change In Assam:…

The cast ensemble also includes Goswami’s son Siddhartha Nipon Goswami.

You might also like
National

Delhi | Metro & Bus Travel Free for Women

Technology

India Set to Embrace Artificial Intelligence

Assam

Low flying chopper creates panic at Nazira

Top Stories

Akshay Kumar Unveils His Next Film – ‘Ram Setu’

Assam

NDFB-S cadres enter India via Myanmar; to take part in peace talks

Assam

Manipur Deputy CM appeals varsity community to re-establish normalcy