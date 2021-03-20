Aditya Thackeray Tests COVID +ve

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Adiya Thackeray on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols and stay safe,” tweeted Thackeray.

I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, in wake of surging COVID-19 cases in the state, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai informed that Rapid Antigen Testing will be done randomly without citizens’ consent at crowded places like malls, railway stations, bus depots, markets, tourist places and government offices. Those refusing to get tested will be booked under the Epidemic Act.

Lockdown has also been imposed in Nagpur till March 31 in view of the same.

Further, the health ministry on Saturday stated that a total of 40,953 new coronavirus cases and 23,653 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.