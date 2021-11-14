Adityaraj Sarma Wins 3 Golds In World Power Lifting Competition

Adityaraj won three golds in the under 90kg junior full Power Lifting event, under 90kg full Power Lifting open category, and under 90kg junior category Deadlift only event.

Adityaraj Sarma, a boy from Guwahati has won three gold medals at the recently held World Power Lifting Competition in Kyrgystan. The competition was organised by World Power Lifting Congress (WPC) at Bishkek in Kyrgystan.

Adityaraj won three golds in the under 90kg junior full Power Lifting event, under 90kg full Power Lifting open category, and under 90kg junior category Deadlift only event. At 85 kg, he had to do 200 kg Squats, 120 kg Bench Press, and 240 kg Deadlift, totaling 560 kg in drug tested category.

Based out of Guwahati, Assam, Adityaraj, aged 21, is the son of Tirtharaj Samra and Mrinmoyee Goswami. He is pursuing his Master of Arts (MA) in History from Delhi University. He had passed out of Ramjas College under Delhi University with first-class in History Honours.

