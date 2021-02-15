Advanced Paed. Onco Ward Inaugurated at BBCI

The Pediatric Oncology Ward of Dr.B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) has been upgraded under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). The new pediatric oncology ward was inaugurated by S K Barua, Managing Director of NRL on Monday.

In his speech, S K Barua wished for the speedy recovery of childhood cancer patients. Last year, all CSR funds of NRL had to be diverted for COVID-19 relief. As things are getting improved in regards to COVID-19, in the coming years, we will explore further collaboration and support to BBCI, said Barua.

Director of BBCI, Dr. Amal Chandra Kataki said that the World Health Organization and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has selected BBCI for South East Asia Regional Practice Network for childhood cancer, and the institute is one of the four centers in the country. This year, BBCI has become one of the five centers in the country to impart super specialty courses in five disciplines of oncology. This has been possible due to the hard work, determination and dedication of the faculties and the staff of BBCI. From March 2021, BBCI will start Post Basic Diploma and M.Sc. in Oncology Nursing which is the first such programme in the North East India, informed Dr Kataki. Dr Kataki informed that, the survivor rate of childhood cancer patients has significantly with introduction of state-of-the-art facilities since last few years, and this recent facility will further improve the treatment outcomes.

Dr. Munlima Hazarika, Professor, Department of Medical Oncology stated that, 15th February is observed as International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) globally every year to raise awareness about childhood cancer and also to express support to children with cancer, childhood cancer survivors and their families. Also, most childhood cancers like leukemia and lymphomas are highly curable.

The upgraded ward is also equipped with a pediatric ventilator, multipara monitors, central oxygen line, air handling unit, defibrillator and diagnostic facilities like portable X- ray, ultra-sonography, and air-blood gas analyser machines, ECG, and central uninterrupted power supply mechanism, Dr. Hazarika informed.