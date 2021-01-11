Adventure Festival Boosts Tourism In Tripura

The five-day Agartala Adventure Tourism Festival that kickstarted at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala since Saturday has been attracting several visitors.

In a first in the state, the festival initiated by the Tripura government has been organised to boost and revive the tourism industry of the state especially after post COVID lockdown.

“Tripura is a small state but it is blessed with several natural gifts. This festival is part of the government’s efforts to make Tripura a tourist hub,” said Tourism Minister Pranajit Singha Roy to ANI.

Several activities such as rock climbing, hot air balloon rides, archery, ziplining, jet skiing and rope climbing have been organised for tourists and visitors.

Visitors in the ANI report were quoted saying, “I am really glad to see such events taking place in Tripura. This is the first time we have had a festival for adventure sports. I’m sure that this will attract more tourists to our state,” while, another tourist said, “We are so glad that we can come out and participate in this festival after the COVID-19. The tourism sector and the economy are in bad shape, so this is a good initiative by the government to start the recovery process”.