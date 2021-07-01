Advisor To Nagaland Govt Toshi Wungtung No More

Nagaland MLA and advisor to the government, Toshi Wungtung, passed away on Thursday morning. He was just 56.

Wungtung was the former leader of the Eastern Nagaland Peaple’s Organisation (ENPO). He was also the advisor to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Condolences have started pouring in for Wungtung.

“A very sad day for us! My deepest condolences to the friends, family, and supporters of Advisor Shri Toshi Wungtung Ji. Deeply saddened by his passing. He was a compassionate leader whose farsightedness, kind words, and deeds affected numerous lives. May his soul rest in peace!,” tweeted Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton.

“So so sad & shocking on the demise of Toshi Wungtung, MLA & Advisor, Nagaland. He still had so much to contribute to #Nagaland and the nation. We have lost a brilliant mind and a visionary leader. I will greatly miss my close friend & elder brother. Deepest condolences,” adviser to Nagaland chief minister, Abu Metha wrote.

Wungtung did his Master’s degree in Arts and M Phil from Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 1992.

He was also a student representative to the academic council of the university.

Additionally, Wungtung had also served as the president of Naga Students’ Union Delhi.

