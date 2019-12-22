Adya Shraddha of Sam Stafford performed

A sea of mourners gathered at Hatigaon High School field on Sunday morning to attend the Adya Shraddha of 17-year-old Sam Stafford, who died in a firing incident in Guwahati following an anti-CAB protest.

Sam was injured in the incident which took place at Namghar street intersection on December 12 evening. He later succumbed to bullet injuries at a hospital. He was a drummer and was returning from Latasil playground, where Zubeen Garg performed in solidarity with protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Sam was rushed to a hospital in Hatigaon by some locals and from there he was sent to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he died.

Meanwhile, various programmes including an all-religion prayer was organised in the Adya Shraddha. Apart from some artistes and AASU leaders, scores of people from different parts of Guwahati also gathered to attend the rituals.