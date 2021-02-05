Aero India, Asia’s Biggest Show to Conclude Today

Asia’s biggest show, Aero India will conclude on Friday in Bengaluru with President Ramnath Kovind gracing the valedictory programme. The concluding day will also have a Bandhan Ceremony where over 200 MoUs will be signed for the promotion of defence production within the country.

Seminars on defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Telangana and opportunities for aerospace industries in Karnataka will be held today. Industry bodies like FICCI and ASSOCHAM are holding seminars on opportunities in the defence production sector.

DRDO, the premier R&D organisation in Defence sector will hold seminar on energising R&D capabilities with industry, academia and certification aspects for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The third day of the show will also have air display by Indian and foreign fighter aircraft. The Exhibition area has been attracting visitors since day one that gives a peek into the defence production sector and opportunities available in aerospace and military war gear manufacturing.