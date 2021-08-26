Afghan Crisis: Atleast 13 Dead In Twin Blasts Outside Kabul Airport

The US military and Russian foreign ministry confirmed Thursday that a large explosion occurred outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan which killed 13 people including children and left atleast 15 injured.

The incident occurred US-led airlift of thousands continued inside the compound.US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport.

Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” said Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby.

“We can confirm that explosion at Abbey Gate was a result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” Kirby said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said a second explosion has gone off outside Kabul airport. The twin suicide attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15.