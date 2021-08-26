NationalTop Stories

Afghan Crisis: Atleast 13 Dead In Twin Blasts Outside Kabul Airport

By Pratidin Bureau

The US military and Russian foreign ministry confirmed Thursday that a large explosion occurred outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan which killed 13 people including children and left atleast 15 injured.

The incident occurred US-led airlift of thousands continued inside the compound.US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport.

Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people.

Related News

Guwahati: Lady Drug Peddler Held With 8,500 Yaba Tablets

Floods Hit 7 Districts In Assam, Nearly 86,000 Affected…

Assam: NRL & IWAI Ink MoU For Transportation Of Cargo

Some Afghan Evacuees Tested Positive For COVID: Centre

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” said Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby.

“We can confirm that explosion at Abbey Gate was a result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” Kirby said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said a second explosion has gone off outside Kabul airport. The twin suicide attacks killed at least 13 people and wounded another 15.

You might also like
National

PM Modi inaugurates Mundka-Bahadurgarh section of Delhi Metro’s Green Line

Assam

Dima Hasao Autonomous Council polls today

Entertainment

Adil Hussain starrer ‘What Will People Say’ Norway’s official entry for Oscars 2019

Sports

Gopichand Receives Honourable Mention of Olympic Committee

Top Stories

India held mighty Qatar

National

Twitter India’s Interim Grievance Officer Quits