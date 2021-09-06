Afghan Crisis: Taliban Co-founder Mullah Baradar Reportedly Hurt In Internal Clash

Amid the deteriorating law and order situation in Afghanistan, Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has reportedly been wounded during a clash between the outfit and the Haqqani Network.

As per reports, soon after Baradar was injured, Pakistan ISI chief General Faiz Hameed has said to rush to Kabul to control the internal conflict between different outfits in the war-torn country.

“Don’t worry, everything will be okay,” Hameed was quoted as saying in a video clip, as reported by the Economic Times, adding, “I have just landed. We are working for peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

Pakistan’s involvement in the operations of the Taliban has raised eyebrows globally. Former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh wrote in the Daily Mail that, Taliban’s spokesperson receives directions, literally every hour, from the Pakistani embassy and is micro-managed by the ISI.

Several reports have mentioned that the internal conflict within the Taliban has escalated as they continue to be in disagreement with Hibatullah Akhundzada taking charge of the new government.

Reportedly, the Taliban was supposed to form a government by September 3, however, issues with Baradar and Anas Haqqani have delayed it.