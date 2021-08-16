Afghan Embassy In India Claims Twitter Handle Hacked

Press Secretary to Afghanistan Embassy in India Abdulhaq Azad on Sunday night claimed that he was unable to access the official Twitter account of the Afghan Embassy in India.

Taking to Twitter from his personal account, Azad shared a screenshot of the official handle made available to him through a friend.

“I have lost access to the Twitter handle of Afghan Embassy India, a friend sent a screenshot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can’t access it. Seems it is hacked,” Azad tweeted.

Azad’s tweet came shortly after the Afghan Embassy’s tweet, which has now been deleted, expressing “strongly” displeasure over President Ashraf Ghani “fleeing” from Afghanistan.