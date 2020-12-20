Afghan Forces Kill 74 Taliban Terrorists During Clashes

The Afghan Ministry of Defence on Sunday said at least 74 Taliban terrorists were killed and 15 others injured during clashes with the Afghan armed forces in Kandahar province on Saturday.

“74 #Taliban were killed and 15 others were wounded in Zheria, Dand, Panjwae and Arghandab districts of Kandahar province, yesterday,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

As per reports, the clashes happened after the Afghan National Army launched an assault on Taliban terrorists who were preparing to attack positions held by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. A large number of weapons were also seized.

In recent days, Kandahar province has witnessed fierce clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan forces. Earlier this week, 82 Taliban terrorists were killed in the province amid a sustained military operation.

Despite the ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban, Afghanistan continues to be ravaged by violence, bomb blasts and terrorism.