Afghan Governor Injured In Suicide Attack

Rahmatullah Yarmal, Governor of Laghman province in Afghanistan has survived a suicide blast on Monday which hit his convoy, slightly injuring him.

Atleast 8 people in the vicinity were killed including four civilians. 30 others were also injured in the blast that happened in Mihterlam, the capital of the province.

“At around 09:50 am today, terrorists carried out a suicide attack on the convoy vehicles of the governor of Laghman province in the three-way road of ​​Sultan Ghazi Baba town of Mehtarlam, the blast resulted in the death of 4 bodyguards of the governor and 4 civilians, 2 bodyguards of the governor and 28 other civilians are wounded,” tweeted spokesperson of Afghan ministry of Internal Affairs Tariq Arian.

The governor was targeted as he was traveling from his guest house to the office.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.