Top StoriesWorld

Afghan Governor Injured In Suicide Attack

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Rahmatullah Yarmal, Governor of Laghman province in Afghanistan has survived a suicide blast on Monday which hit his convoy, slightly injuring him.

Atleast 8 people in the vicinity were killed including four civilians. 30 others were also injured in the blast that happened in Mihterlam, the capital of the province.

“At around 09:50 am today, terrorists carried out a suicide attack on the convoy vehicles of the governor of Laghman province in the three-way road of ​​Sultan Ghazi Baba town of Mehtarlam, the blast resulted in the death of 4 bodyguards of the governor and 4 civilians, 2 bodyguards of the governor and 28 other civilians are wounded,” tweeted spokesperson of Afghan ministry of Internal Affairs Tariq Arian.

Related News

GU Issues Fresh SOP for Online Exam

J&K: 2 Jawans Killed, 5 Injured In Terror Attack

India Successfully Flight-Tests SMART missile

Andhra: 27 School Students Test COVID-19+

The governor was targeted as he was traveling from his guest house to the office.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.

You might also like
Regional

Dokmoka mob attack case: Police arrests five more

Regional

Barpeta: 35 Persons Test COVID-19 Positive

National

Pakistani helicopter violates Indian airspace

Regional

Suspected JMB terrorist arrested in Tripura

Regional

National Games: Centre To Allot Rs. 170Cr to Meghalaya

National

13 killed in Punjab factory blast

Comments
Loading...