Afghan National Arrested In Biswanath

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Afghan National
Representative Image

The Assam police on Friday arrested an Afghan national in Assam’s Biswanath district and had been remanded him to legal custody on Sunday. 

Reports said that the Assam Police arrested the man on the grounds of traveling without proper documents.

According to reports, the police authorities detained the man while he was about to leave a Lakhimpur-bound bus from Biswanath.

even though the person was able to show a passport and a visa, the police suspected the documents to be fake.

As per sources, the man entered India on December 4, 2018. He was linked with a garment business in various parts of the nation, including Assam.

He was remanded legal custody on Sunday by the Biswanath court.

