Top StoriesWorld

Afghan President To Step Down, Interim Govt To Be Formed By Taliban

By Pratidin Bureau

In a major development, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani will be stepping down from his position and an interim government led by Taliban will be formed.

Taliban and Afghanistan government held talks at the Presidential Palace after Taliban offered ‘peaceful transfer of power’.

As per reports, former Afghan ambassador to Germany, Ali Ahmad Jalali, will be appointed as the head of the new interim government in Afghanistan.

Related News

3 GMCH Nurses Receive Special Felicitation From CM Sarma

BRO Hoists Tricolor At 18,300 Ft In Sikkim

Taliban Demands Peaceful Surrender Of Kabul, Enters…

Arunachal Govt Signs MoU With NEEPCO For Hydroelectric Power…

Earlier today, Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of Afghanistan capital Kabul. While Taliban have issued a statement saying they have instructed their fighters to “stay at the gates of Kabul and not enter the city. Until the transition takes place, the Afghan government is responsible for the security of Kabul.”

The statement adds: “we don’t want a single, innocent Afghan civilian to be injured or killed as we take charge but we have not declared a ceasefire.”

Also Read: BRO Hoists Tricolor At 18,300 Ft In Sikkim
You might also like
Top Stories

Global Covid Cases Tops 172.8 Mn, 1.14L Active Cases In India

Assam

Hima Das’ caste becomes Google’s second most searched topic relating to her

Assam

Poacher arrested at Bokakhat for alleged involvement in rhino killing

Top Stories

Zee News Employees test positive for COVID-19

Assam

Jorhat: BSF Jawan Attacks Teok Police On-duty, 3 arrested

Top Stories

With Highest Spike Of 285 Cases, Assam’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 2,115