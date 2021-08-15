Afghan President To Step Down, Interim Govt To Be Formed By Taliban

In a major development, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani will be stepping down from his position and an interim government led by Taliban will be formed.

Taliban and Afghanistan government held talks at the Presidential Palace after Taliban offered ‘peaceful transfer of power’.

As per reports, former Afghan ambassador to Germany, Ali Ahmad Jalali, will be appointed as the head of the new interim government in Afghanistan.

Earlier today, Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of Afghanistan capital Kabul. While Taliban have issued a statement saying they have instructed their fighters to “stay at the gates of Kabul and not enter the city. Until the transition takes place, the Afghan government is responsible for the security of Kabul.”

The statement adds: “we don’t want a single, innocent Afghan civilian to be injured or killed as we take charge but we have not declared a ceasefire.”