Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani Leaves Country After Taliban Advancement Towards Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has reportedly left the country on Sunday after Taliban advancement into the capital city of Kabul.

According to state media, Ghani left along with his close aides.

Earlier today, talks were held between the Taliban and Afghan government at the Presidential Palace after the former offered a ‘peaceful transfer of power’.

As per reports, former Afghan ambassador to Germany, Ali Ahmad Jalali, will be appointed as the head of the new interim government in Afghanistan.

It was also reported that Ghani will step down from his position.

Taliban fighters had entered the outskirts of Afghanistan capital Kabul yesterday night. While Taliban issued a statement saying they have instructed their fighters to “stay at the gates of Kabul and not enter the city. Until the transition takes place, the Afghan government is responsible for the security of Kabul.”

The statement adds: “we don’t want a single, innocent Afghan civilian to be injured or killed as we take charge but we have not declared a ceasefire.”