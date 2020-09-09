Top StoriesWorld

Afghan Vice Prez Escapes Bomb Attack

The Afghan First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped a bomb attack in Kabul on Wednesday morning.

“Today, once again the enemy of Afghanistan tried to harm Saleh, but they failed to get to their evil aim, and Saleh escaped the attack unharmed,” Razwan Murad, a spokesman for Saleh’s office, wrote on Facebook.

The blast occurred at 7:35 AM (GMT 03:05) in Sabiqa Square of Taimani locality, Police District 4 of the city, sending a column of thick smoke into the sky and triggering panic.

The nature of the blast is ascertained to be a suicide car bomb blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

