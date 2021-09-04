Top StoriesWorld

Afghanistan: 2 Killed, 12 Injured As Taliban Fire Weapons In Air

By Pratidin Bureau
Source: Associated Press

In a latest development amid the Afghan crisis, an official at Emergency Hospital in Kabul has informed that two people were killed and 12 others wounded after Taliban fighters in the capital fired their weapons into the air in celebration.

According to reports, the Taliban in Kabul fired into the air Friday night to celebrate gains on the battlefield in Panjshir province, which still remains under the control of anti-Taliban fighters.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter criticised the practice of firing into the air and called on the militants to stop it immediately.

Related News

Assam: Education Dept Issues New SOP To Conduct Classes

Guwahati: RRIH Distributes Preventive Medicines Under…

Surgical Masks More Effective At Curbing Covid: Study

Guwahati: DC Bungalow Converted to Brahmaputra River…

As per a report from Tolo TV, 17 bodies and 41 wounded people were transferred to Emergency Hospital. 

You might also like
Top Stories

Big B To Undergo Surgery For Unknown Medical Condition

Assam

ULFA (I) sergeant arrested

Assam

Assam CM Visits Sadin-Pratidin Owner Jayanta Baruah’s Residence

Top Stories

Nizamuddin gives India Corona time bomb

National

NRC across the country, CAB will become reality: Amit Shah

Assam

NEUFC Draws 2-2 Against FC Goa