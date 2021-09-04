Afghanistan: 2 Killed, 12 Injured As Taliban Fire Weapons In Air

In a latest development amid the Afghan crisis, an official at Emergency Hospital in Kabul has informed that two people were killed and 12 others wounded after Taliban fighters in the capital fired their weapons into the air in celebration.

According to reports, the Taliban in Kabul fired into the air Friday night to celebrate gains on the battlefield in Panjshir province, which still remains under the control of anti-Taliban fighters.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter criticised the practice of firing into the air and called on the militants to stop it immediately.

As per a report from Tolo TV, 17 bodies and 41 wounded people were transferred to Emergency Hospital.