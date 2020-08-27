Afghanistan: Flash Floods Killed People While Asleep

Flash floods, triggered by torrential rains, have killed at least 100 people and destroyed around 500 homes in northern Afghanistan’s Parwan province on Wednesday morning, a BBC report said.

The incident occurred in the city of Charikar when most people were still asleep.

The report quoted Afghanistan’s disaster management as saying that “dozens were injured and nearly 500 houses destroyed”.

It also quoted Parawan Governor Fazludin Ayar as saying to the local reporters, “we could have hundreds of people killed.

Provincial spokeswoman Waheeda Shakar reportedly said children are among the victims.

Many families have reportedly informed that their relatives have gone missing following the incident.

One 70-year-old Hamida reportedly told AFP, “I grabbed the window and was holding it for two hours until the neighbours came to rescue me.”

The Presidential Palace, meanwhile, has ordered emergency assistance to be provided to the victims.