Afghanistan: Over 75 Taliban Militants Killed In 24 Hours, 22 Injured

Afghan security forces have neutralized over 75 Taliban militants including three heads of its military commission during ground operations and airstrikes in the last 24 hours in Helmand.

According to the deputy defense minister spokesperson Fawad Aman, atleast 22 terrorists were severely wounded during the operations.

“77 Taliban terrorists including 3 heads of their military commission were killed & 22 others wounded in outskirts of Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand province during 24 past hours as a result of airstrikes & ANA ground operation. Operations against terrorists continue in Helmand,” Aman added.

As the US military is in its final stage of withdrawal from the war-torn country, the US recently conducted an aerial strike in Lashkargah killing atleast 40 Taliban fighters, the Afghan security forces stated.

“254 Taliban terrorists were killed and 97 wounded as a result of ANDSF (Afghanistan National Defence and Security Forces) operations in Ghazni, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jowzjan, Balkh, Samangan, Helmand, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, Kabul & Kapisa provinces during the last 24 hours. Also, 13 IEDs were discovered & defused by #ANA,” the ministry of defense tweeted on Sunday.

As per reports, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68 across the country.

Also Read: Mizoram Requests Assam for Arranging Stranded Vehicles to Enter State