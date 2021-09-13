Afghanistan Universities To Be Segregated By Gender, New Dress Code: Taliban

The Taliban on Sunday said the universities in Afghanistan will be segregated by gender and a new dress code will be introduced.

According to media reports, the higher education minister of Afghanistan, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, has indicated that the women of the country would be allowed to study however not alongside the men.

Haqqani also announced a review of the subjects which would be taught to the students in the schools and universities in Afghanistan.

Under the Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, women and girls were not allowed to study in schools and universities. However, the Taliban said they will not deprive women of education or doing jobs.

The Taliban asked all the women, except those in the public health sector, to stay away from work, until the security situation improves in the terror-hit country, after they took control of the country.

On Sunday, Abdul Baqi Haqqani’s announcement regarding the higher education policy of the country came a day after the Taliban raised their flag over the presidential palace indicating the beginning of their administration.

The new education policy marks a significant change from the accepted practice before the Taliban takeover.

The female students of Afghanistan did not have to abide by a dress code and universities remained co-educational with both men and women studying side by side before the Taliban Takeover.

Haqqani said, “We have no problems in ending the mixed-education system,” adding, “The people are Muslims and they will accept it.”

He also added, “It all depends on the university’s capacity,” adding, “We can also use male teachers to teach from behind a curtain, or use technology.”

The girls and boys will also be segregated at the primary and secondary schools which was already common throughout Afghanistan, as per the new education policy in the country.

The women will be required to wear hijabs.

However, the Afghanistan education minister did not specify if additional face coverings would be made compulsory by the government.

