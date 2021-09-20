African Swine Flu Detected In Tripura’s Kanchapur

African swine flu has been detected among pigs in Suvashnagar village in Tripura’s Kanchapur.

In view of the same, the North Tripura district administration has begun culling operations in the area after some samples tested positive for the virus at the Northeastern Regional Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory (NERDDL) in Guwahati.

After the detection of the virus, Kanchapur in North district has been declared an epicenter of the disease in Tripura.

According to this law, 1 km area around the place of origin will be considered as an infected zone and 10 km area will be considered as a surveillance zone. Therefore, some restrictions have been issued on the basis of this announcement from the Department of Animal Resources Development.

“No freight vehicle can carry any pig out of this area. However, animals (pigs) can be transported through this zone by road or rail unless any animal is unloaded from the vehicle in this area. No live or dead pigs suspected to be infected with African swine fever can be taken away from the area. A person who has been exposed to or infected with suspected African swine fever shall not be allowed to carry pork food, carcasses, skin or any other substance. Animal gathering or animal fair also exempted”, the press statement of government informed.

The pigs which were culled were later buried deep to avoid any spread of the disease among other animals. The owners were also compensated for their losses.