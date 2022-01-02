AFSPA To Be Reviewed In 4 Months, Pragmatic Steps To Be Taken: CM Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted towards lifting the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA from the state in a press conference in Guwahati on Saturday.

The CM said that this year, there will be some rationalization of AFSPA while addressing a press conference, reported ANI.

He said, “Assam will see some rationalization of AFSPA during the year 2022 as Army has virtually withdrawn leaving five-six districts. So it is a dynamic situation”.

CM Sarma further said that the matter will come up for review after four months and then the government will take some pragmatic decisions in consultation with the Home department.

The renewed calls for repealing the draconian AFSPA from the northeast came after the December 4, 2021 incident in Nagaland’s Mon district where innocent civilians were killed during a botched operation by the security forces.

Further speaking during the press conference, CM Sarma said that insurgency by the tribals had come to an end in Assam. He mentioned that the United Liberations Front of Assam – Independent (ULFA-I) under the leadership of Paresh Baruah was keen on peace talks.

“Sovereignty demand of the ULFA-I is the only stumbling block in the peace talks between the government and the ULFA-I,” Assam CM Sarma said, adding, “I dare to say that it is the beginning of the end. We are hopeful of a peaceful settlement with the ULFA-I”.

