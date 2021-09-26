After 20 Years Assamese Scientist Receives Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award

Proud moment for Assam as Assamese Scientist Dr. Binay Kumar Saikia received the country’s highest honour on Sunday.

The CSIR-NEIST scientist Dr. Binay Kumar Saikia has been honoured with Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for Science and Technology.

As per sources, CSIR has made the announcement on Sunday.

Dr. Binay Kumar Saikia has been conferred with the honour for his research on Geo-atmosphere.

It needs to be mentioned that after 20 years, the honour has been received by an Assamese scientist today.