After 28 Years Wait, Messi-Led Argentina Wins Copa America

By Pratidin Bureau on July 11, 2021

Ending its 28 years of wait, Argentina led by football superstar Lionel Messi won his first major trophy with his national team as Angel Di Maria’s goal gave Argentina a 1-0 win over hosts Brazil in the Copa America final on Saturday.

Source: AP

The victory at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium ended Argentina’s 28-year wait for a major trophy, and also ended Brazil’s unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days.

Argentina had last tasted success at a major tournament in 1993 when the great Gabriel Batistuta’s brace gave them a 2-1 win over Mexico in the Copa final in Ecuador.

It was the first time in six editions playing at home that Brazil had failed to lift the trophy.

Also Read: History Of UEFA European Championship And 10 Best Goals Of 2020
Also Read: Assam Records 2,391 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate 1.79%
ArgentinaBrazilCopa AmericaLionel Messi
Related Posts

Belgian Woman Infected With Two Covid Variants Die

2 Killed In Separate Assam Police Encounters

Indian Diplomats, Security Forces Evacuated From Afghanistan

Assam Records 2,391 Fresh Cases, Positivity Rate 1.79%

History of UEFA European Championship And 10 Best Goals Of 2020

Arunachal: Itanagar DC Recommends Complete Lockdown In The State Capital

Petrol Price Crosses Rs. 100-Per-Litre Mark In Nagaland