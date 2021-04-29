After 6.7 Magnitude Tremor, Six Quakes Hit Assam on Thursday

After a powerful earthquake that struck Assam with 6.7 magnitude, another six tremors were felt on hourly hours of Thursday.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam’s Sonitpur in the early hours of Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology. This is the sixth earthquake that occurred in Sonitpur on Thursday after 12.00 am.

According to the NCS, the quake occured at 2.38 am. The epicenter of the quake was 38 kilometers West-Northwest of Tezpur at a depth of 11 kilometers.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 29-04-2021, 01:20:53 IST, Lat: 26.72 & Long: 92.43, Depth: 19 Km ,Location: 36km W of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/LoEuYiRlHM pic.twitter.com/EBZ1odClwc — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 28, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, earthquakes of magnitude 2.6, 2.9, 4.6, 2.7 and 2.3 Richter Scale hit Sonitpur at 12.24 am, 1.10 am, 1.20 am, 1.41 am and 1.52 am respectively.