After Banning In-Flight Photography, DGCA Clarifies

Soon after warning the airlines against in-flight photography as well as photography at airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has clarified today that passengers can take photos and videos while on-board but “can’t use any recording equipment that creates chaos, disrupts flight operations, violates safety norms or is banned by crew members.”

Earlier, following the videos of the chaotic scenes on board a flight carrying Kangna Ranaut going viral, the DGCA had come down strongly on the airline operators.

It was informed by the DGCA then that any airline which fails to stop such a development from occurring will not be allowed to operate on that route for two weeks unless it takes action against the ‘errant’ passenger.

The previous order had read, “As you are aware that as per Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules 1937, no person can take, at government aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight, any photograph except in accordance with and subject to terms and conditions of a permission in writing… This permission is, however, not applicable when such aircraft is landing, taking off or on ground at a defence aerodrome.”

It further read, “In spite of these regulations, it has been noted that at times, the airlines have failed to follow these stipulations primarily because of lack of diligence on their part. Needless to say that such deviations result in compromise in maintaining the highest standards of safety and therefore, it is not allowed.”

The circular further added, “Keeping this in mind, it has been decided that from now on, in case of such violation occurs on any schedule passenger aircraft, the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day [of the incident] and shall be restored only after the airline has taken all the necessary punitive action against those responsible for the violation.”