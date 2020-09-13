Top StoriesNational

After Banning In-Flight Photography, DGCA Clarifies

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
50

Soon after warning the airlines against in-flight photography as well as photography at airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has clarified today that passengers can take photos and videos while on-board but “can’t use any recording equipment that creates chaos, disrupts flight operations, violates safety norms or is banned by crew members.”

Earlier, following the videos of the chaotic scenes on board a flight carrying Kangna Ranaut going viral, the DGCA had come down strongly on the airline operators.

It was informed by the DGCA then that any airline which fails to stop such a development from occurring will not be allowed to operate on that route for two weeks unless it takes action against the ‘errant’ passenger.

Related News

COVID-19 Vaccine By April 2021 – Health Minister

“NE Can Be Economic Superpower” – Conrad…

Police Arrest Two More in Fake Assam Police Recruitment Case

Delhi: Man Shot Dead By Bikers

The previous order had read, “As you are aware that as per Rule 13 of the Aircraft Rules 1937, no person can take, at government aerodrome or from an aircraft in flight, any photograph except in accordance with and subject to terms and conditions of a permission in writing… This permission is, however, not applicable when such aircraft is landing, taking off or on ground at a defence aerodrome.”

It further read, “In spite of these regulations, it has been noted that at times, the airlines have failed to follow these stipulations primarily because of lack of diligence on their part. Needless to say that such deviations result in compromise in maintaining the highest standards of safety and therefore, it is not allowed.”

The circular further added, “Keeping this in mind, it has been decided that from now on, in case of such violation occurs on any schedule passenger aircraft, the schedule of flight for that particular route shall be suspended for a period of two weeks from the next day [of the incident] and shall be restored only after the airline has taken all the necessary punitive action against those responsible for the violation.”     

You might also like
Top Stories

ASSAM VOTES: VIDEOS

Top Stories

Kerala CM Inaugurates 34 Renovated Schools

Regional

AASU introduces ‘Cooling Period’ for its members

Regional

Kidnapping thwarted as abductor flees fearing locals

Regional

North East Farm and Food Tech 2018 kick starts in Guwahati

Top Stories

COVID cases double of NE in 4 days

Comments
Loading...