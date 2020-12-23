Top StoriesNational

After Maharashtra, Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
106

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said night curfew will be imposed from December 23 night till January 2.

The curfew will be imposed across the state as a precautionary measure in line with the Centre’s advice amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK, a PTI report mentioned.

The chief minister was quoted saying in the PTI report, “In view of the new strain of the COVID-19 virus and as per the advice of the Government of India and Technical Advisory Committee, it is decided to impose night curfew from today till January 2, 2021 between 10 pm and 6 am.

Related News

Indian Currency Worst Performing in Asia: Report

Assam: $231 Mn Loan Granted For Hydropower Project

NSCN-K Returns to Peace Talk, Announces Ceasefire

ISRO To Set Up Regional Academic Centre At IIT Varanasi

“It will be applicable for the entire state. I request all public to cooperate to prevent and contain the new COVID-19 strain,” he added/

Maharashtra on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step as well.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

More than 562 organisations, thousands of people come out against Citizenship…

Regional

AJYCP Observes Mass Protest Against CAB

Regional

Sivasagar Gears Up for Third International Shiva Festival

Regional

NE DGPs Meet To Check Crimes

Regional

Hima Das’ caste becomes Google’s second most searched topic relating to her

Regional

Man attacked with knife in Bhetapara

Comments
Loading...