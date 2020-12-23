After Maharashtra, Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said night curfew will be imposed from December 23 night till January 2.

The curfew will be imposed across the state as a precautionary measure in line with the Centre’s advice amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant spreading in the UK, a PTI report mentioned.

The chief minister was quoted saying in the PTI report, “In view of the new strain of the COVID-19 virus and as per the advice of the Government of India and Technical Advisory Committee, it is decided to impose night curfew from today till January 2, 2021 between 10 pm and 6 am.

“It will be applicable for the entire state. I request all public to cooperate to prevent and contain the new COVID-19 strain,” he added/

Maharashtra on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step as well.