After Massive Floods, China Now Braces For Typhoon In-Fa

While dealing with the aftermath of the floods in Henan province, China now is bracing for Typhoon In-Fa to make its landfall late Sunday in the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang near Shanghai.

Xinhua news agency stated that according to China Railways, Chinese authorities have issued a level III alert — the third-highest — for the storm, while more than 100 trains travelling through the region have been cancelled.

Shanghai authorities closed some public parks and museums and warned residents on Saturday to “stop large-scale outdoor gatherings” and to stay indoors, Agence France Presse.

Meanwhile, all container ship docks were shut down from Yangshan Port south of Shanghai and 150 vessels including passenger ships and cargo vessels were evacuated from the area, the report stated.

Millions have been affected by the floods, with some trapped without fresh food or water for days and others lifted to safety in excavator buckets.

More than 495,000 people have been evacuated, according to the Henan government, with the flooding causing billions of dollars in losses, it said.

