After Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in ‘Man Vs Wild’

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Superstar Rajinikanth will feature in Man vs Wild. The new episode is currently being shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

According to reports, Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve has informed that Rajinikanth arrived on Monday and is expected to leave by Tuesday night, while, host of the show, Bear Grylls reached Bandipur on Tuesday morning. However, the details about his journey are not known.

British adventurer Bear Grylls arrives at Bandipur forest in Karnataka for a shoot with actor Rajinikanth for an episode of his show 'Man vs Wild'. pic.twitter.com/mIkSrOARSz — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

Sources informed that most of the sequences will be shot along the highway and a bridge while one sequence entails crossing a water body using a coracle.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in a similar documentary which was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand last year.