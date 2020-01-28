EnvironmentEntertainmentNational

After Modi, Rajinikanth to feature in ‘Man Vs Wild’

By Pratidin Bureau
45
leaderboard

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Superstar Rajinikanth will feature in Man vs Wild. The new episode is currently being shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

According to reports, Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve has informed that Rajinikanth arrived on Monday and is expected to leave by Tuesday night, while, host of the show, Bear Grylls reached Bandipur on Tuesday morning. However, the details about his journey are not known.

Sources informed that most of the sequences will be shot along the highway and a bridge while one sequence entails crossing a water body using a coracle.

It may be mentioned here that earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi featured in a similar documentary which was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand last year.

Continue Reading
leaderboard
You might also like
Regional

Three injured in forest dept. firing

National

Chandrayaan 2 All Set To Launch today

Sports

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka for misconduct

Top Stories

Maha Politics: ACB drops 9 corruption cases against Ajit Pawar

National

RaGa to file nominations from Amethi today

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra celebrates bridal shower

leaderboard
Comments
Loading...