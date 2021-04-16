After Poll Results, New Govt To Decide On HSLC, HS Exams: Himanta

Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the decision whether to conduct the SEBA (State Education Board of Assam) HSLC and HS examinations will be taken only after the new government is formed.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati after the CBSE examinations were cancelled on Wednesday, the state’s education minister said, the current government doesn’t want to take any decision on the rescheduling of examinations while the election commission’s mode code of conduct is still in force.

As of now, there is no plan of postponing the examinations, Sarma said.

Sarma hinted that a decision will likely be taken once the Assam Assembly election results are declared on May 2.

The minister also explained that the Central Board of Secondary Examinations will be conducted based on internal assessments. However, such is not the case in SEBA’s matriculation system. Further, online examinations cannot be conducted here. So decisions will have to be taken practically and keeping in view of the COVID-19 situation.

So far, the SEBA examinations for HSLC and HS are slated to be held from May 11 this year.