After Tripura Govt Imposes Prohibitory Orders, TMC Postpones All Events

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has deferred all its scheduled programmes in Tripura after receiving an order from the high court that the state government has imposed Section 144 across the state.

“As per due process of law we have sought permission from the @BJP4Tripura Govt for all our events, only for them to be denied repeatedly. This time they did not even respond to our applications and we had to approach the HC to know that S.144 was being imposed in the state,” TMC said on Twitter late on Tuesday night.

“In line with the HC’s decision not to interfere in policy decisions, we are postponing our scheduled events in Tripura. We will seek further clarity from the court on the limits to such arbitrary use of executive power,” the tweet added.

A PTI reported though stated that the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee would visit Tripura on Wednesday to attend ‘Jogdaan karmasuchi’ (joining programme). Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, has been visiting Tripura since August this year ahead of the assembly elections to be held in 2013.

Notably, the Tripura high court on Tuesday rejected the TMC plea to hold a rally in Agartala on September 22 to be addressed by Banerjee. He was earlier supposed to hold the rally on September 15.

Meanwhile, the West Tripura magistrate had issued prohibitory orders on gatherings from September 21 till November 4 as it can cause events of political violence.